wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

June 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

Ethan Page, Frankie Kazarian and more are set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Matt Sydal vs. Taylor Rust
* Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Bobby Fish vs. Brock Anderson
* Anna Jay, Ruby Soho & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamanté
* Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. QT Marshall
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Nick Ruiz
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Comoroto
* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Jack Banning, Sinn Bodhi & Ray Rosas

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading