Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

Ethan Page, Frankie Kazarian and more are set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Matt Sydal vs. Taylor Rust

* Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Bobby Fish vs. Brock Anderson

* Anna Jay, Ruby Soho & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamanté

* Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. QT Marshall

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Nick Ruiz

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Comoroto

* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Jack Banning, Sinn Bodhi & Ray Rosas