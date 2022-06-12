Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho and more will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Nyla Rose vs. Max the Impaler

* Private Party vs. SK Bishop & Pharrell Jackson

* Ortiz vs. Anaya

* Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb vs. Miranda Gordy & Tootie Lynn

* 2point0 vs. Danny Adams & Warhorse

* Ruby Soho vs. Heidi Howitzer

* Evil Uno & 10 vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo