Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade El Idolo, Ruby Soho and more will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez vs. Tootie Lynn & Heather Reckless
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer
* Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett
* Anna Jay vs. Rebel
* Tony Nese vs. Warhorse
* Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy
* Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall

