Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a women’s Owen Hart Qualifying Cup match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Qualifying Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho

* HOOK vs. JD Drake

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal