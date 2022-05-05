wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a women’s Owen Hart Qualifying Cup match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Qualifying Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho
* HOOK vs. JD Drake
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal

