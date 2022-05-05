wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
May 4, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a women’s Owen Hart Qualifying Cup match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Qualifying Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho
* HOOK vs. JD Drake
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal
.@samoajoe gives @thelethaljay something to be brave for vowing to come for him this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage – Earlier Special start time of 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT on @tntdrama
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rcHJe2zPrI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
