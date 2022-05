Several matches are officially set for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW has the following updated card for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TBS at 7:00 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* House of Black vs. Fuego Del Solo, 10 and Evil Uno

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

* Shawn Spears vs. TBA