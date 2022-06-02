wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
June 1, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced Athena’s in-ring debut, a TNT Championship match and more for this week’s Rampage. AEW announced the following matches on tonight’s Dynamite to take place on Friday’s show:
* TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin
* Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros.
* Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW In 1995, Impact Of Debut Episode Of Nitro
- Kurt Angle Recalls Trying To ‘Blow Up’ John Cena In WWE Debut Match On SmackDown, Reaction To Cena’s Performance
- Windham Rotunda Says He’s ‘Ready Now,’ Teases Potential Return Soon
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos