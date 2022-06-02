wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced Athena’s in-ring debut, a TNT Championship match and more for this week’s Rampage. AEW announced the following matches on tonight’s Dynamite to take place on Friday’s show:

* TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin
* Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros.
* Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

