Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced several matches on this week’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite, as follows:

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale
* Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish
* Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley
* Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff & Bear Country
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland speak

