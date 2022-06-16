Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced several matches on this week’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite, as follows:

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale

* Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish

* Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley

* Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff & Bear Country

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland speak