Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
June 15, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced several matches on this week’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite, as follows:
* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale
* Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish
* Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley
* Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff & Bear Country
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland speak
#AEWRampage: #RoadRager is THIS FRIDAY 10/9c on @tntdrama!
–@JonMoxley v @lucha_angel1
-TBS Title @Jade_Cargill (c) v @Willowwrestles
–@DarbyAllin v @thebobbyfish
–@PlatinumMax/@TheAustinGunn/@ColtenGunn v @bearbronsonBC/@bear_boulder/@LEONRUFF_ pic.twitter.com/KQvC4D0eZg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
