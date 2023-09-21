wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

September 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Mogul Embassy vs. The Young Bucks & Hangman Page
* ROH World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: The Kingdom vs. The Righteous vs. Best Friends vs. The Hardys
* Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus
* Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
* Mike Santana vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading