Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Mogul Embassy vs. The Young Bucks & Hangman Page

* ROH World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: The Kingdom vs. The Righteous vs. Best Friends vs. The Hardys

* Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

* Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

* Mike Santana vs. TBA