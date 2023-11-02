wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s Dynamite for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* Day of the Dead Fight: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Komander
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Gunns
* Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia
* Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho’s Friend to Help Him With Powerhouse Hobbs (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Dealing With WCW Standards & Practices, Getting Paid During Hiatus
- Bully Ray Suggests the ‘Right Way’ for LA Knight to Lose Against Roman Reigns
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s WCW Backstage Antics, Tension About Money