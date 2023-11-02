wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

November 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s Dynamite for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Day of the Dead Fight: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Komander
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Gunns
* Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia
* Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir

