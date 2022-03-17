wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
March 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Keith Lee vs. Max Caster
* Bear Country & Fuego Del Sol vs. The House of Black
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet
* Darby Allin vs. The Butcher
