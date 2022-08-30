wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong
August 30, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW has announced an Openweight Championship match and more for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Fred Yehi
John Skyler vs. Lucky Ali
Jake Something vs. Eddie Kingston
