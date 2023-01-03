wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong
January 2, 2023 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:
* Strong Survivor Match For NJPW Strong Openweight Title Shot: Competitors TBA
* Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Alan Angels vs. Hikuleo
❎Saturday 8/7c #njpwSTRONG kicks off the Nemesis series!
In action:
❎#BULLETCLUB @JayWhiteNZ @elpwrestling vs @Hiku_Leo @Alan_V_Angels
❎Special STRONG Survivor Match
– Winner: STRONG Openweight Championship Number One Contender
Tune in on @FiteTV and @njpwworld!#njNemesis pic.twitter.com/EqYnLbrVtR
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 3, 2023
