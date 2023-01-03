wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

January 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:

* Strong Survivor Match For NJPW Strong Openweight Title Shot: Competitors TBA
* Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Alan Angels vs. Hikuleo

