Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

January 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the card for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following card on Monday for Saturday’s show, which airs on NJPW WOrld:

* Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi Vice
* KENTA vs. QT Marshall
* C4 (vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

