wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong
January 16, 2023 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the card for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following card on Monday for Saturday’s show, which airs on NJPW WOrld:
* Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi Vice
* KENTA vs. QT Marshall
* C4 (vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
❎Saturday 8/7c #njpwSTRONG continues Nemesis!
In action:
❎#C4 @ClassicChhun @PistolaYRosas vs #WCWC @RoyceIsaacs @JorelNelson
❎@KENTAG2S v @QTMarshall
❎#MCMG @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin vs #RPGVICE @azucarRoc @trentylocks
Tune in on @FiteTV and @njpwworld!#njNemesis pic.twitter.com/NPdlLrpWMv
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
- Dana Brooke in Black Bikini, Emma, Liv Morgan Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Dax Harwood Says Bill DeMott Tried To Get Revival Fired From WWE Developmental, Praises Matt Bloom
- Dax Harwood Responds To Road Dogg’s ‘Apology,’ Says Road Dogg Is Not Telling The Truth