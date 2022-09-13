wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The following bouts are set for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV:

* NWA Television Championship: Tyrus vs. Mims
* Queen Bee Match: Roxy, Ella Envy, & Kenzie Paige vs. Max The Impaler, Natalia Markova, & Angelina Love
* Joe Alonzo vs. Cyon
* Question Mark & KC Roxx vs. Pope & Kratos
* We hear from Bully Ray, Thom Latimer, Trevor Murdoch, and more

