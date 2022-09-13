Matches Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The following bouts are set for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV:

* NWA Television Championship: Tyrus vs. Mims

* Queen Bee Match: Roxy, Ella Envy, & Kenzie Paige vs. Max The Impaler, Natalia Markova, & Angelina Love

* Joe Alonzo vs. Cyon

* Question Mark & KC Roxx vs. Pope & Kratos

* We hear from Bully Ray, Thom Latimer, Trevor Murdoch, and more