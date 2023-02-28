wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
February 28, 2023 | Posted by
NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of Powerrr. The company announced the following matches on Monday night for the show, which airs Tuesday night on YouTube at 6:05 PM ET:
* NWA World Women’s TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Kenzie Paige vs. KiLynn King
* Mike Knox vs. Bully Ray
* Fodder (w/ Angelina Love) vs. V.H.S.
