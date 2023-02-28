wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

February 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr 2-28-23 Image Credit: NWA

NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of Powerrr. The company announced the following matches on Monday night for the show, which airs Tuesday night on YouTube at 6:05 PM ET:

* NWA World Women’s TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Kenzie Paige vs. KiLynn King
* Mike Knox vs. Bully Ray
* Fodder (w/ Angelina Love) vs. V.H.S.

Jeremy Thomas

