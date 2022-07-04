wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
NWA has announced a #1 Contender’s match for the Television Championship and more for this week’s NWA Powerrr. FITE TV revealed the following matches for this week’s show, which airs on the platform on Tuesday:
* Non-Title Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar)
* NWA TV Title #1 Contender’s Match: AJ Cazana vs. Odinson vs. Judais
* Jay Bradley (with Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton)
FIRST ON #FITE, #NWAPowerrr will help you power through the short work week
🚨THIS TUESDAY🚨
Triple threat to determine #1 contender for TV Title
May & Aron share feelings with the fans
T. Silas vs Murdoch (NON-TITLE)
Bradley vs Morton
7/5 | 6:05pmET👉 https://t.co/4OHiO3V0K2 pic.twitter.com/VvgMux6Nhd
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins
- Note On Who Vignette That Aired On Money in the Bank Represents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Former AEW Wrestler Makes Impact Debut At Tonight’s Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Atmosphere at Money In the Bank Said To Be More Chaotic Than Normal, Note On Which Wrestler Was Spotted In Vegas