Matches Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

NWA has announced a #1 Contender’s match for the Television Championship and more for this week’s NWA Powerrr. FITE TV revealed the following matches for this week’s show, which airs on the platform on Tuesday:

* Non-Title Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar)

* NWA TV Title #1 Contender’s Match: AJ Cazana vs. Odinson vs. Judais

* Jay Bradley (with Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton)