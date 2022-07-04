wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

July 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr 7-5-22 Image Credit: NWA

NWA has announced a #1 Contender’s match for the Television Championship and more for this week’s NWA Powerrr. FITE TV revealed the following matches for this week’s show, which airs on the platform on Tuesday:

* Non-Title Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar)
* NWA TV Title #1 Contender’s Match: AJ Cazana vs. Odinson vs. Judais
* Jay Bradley (with Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton)

