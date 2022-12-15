wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s NXT Level Up

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

The card is officially set for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. WWE announced the following matches for Friday’s show:

* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal and Xyon Quinn
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. The Dyad
* Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend

