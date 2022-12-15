wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s NXT Level Up
December 15, 2022 | Posted by
The card is officially set for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. WWE announced the following matches for Friday’s show:
* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal and Xyon Quinn
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. The Dyad
* Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend
More Trending Stories
- Details On What Led To Action Andretti Beating Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff On His Conflicts With John Gaburick In TNA, Eventually Leaving Company
- Saraya On Reports Of Vince McMahon Wanting To Return To WWE, Says People In WWE Don’t Hate AEW
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use