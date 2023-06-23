Matches Announced For This Week’s NXT Level Up

The lineup is set for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. WWE has announced Ivy Nile vs. Jacy Jayne, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Kale Dixon and Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino for this week’s show, which airs Friday night on Peacock.

The announcement reads:

Nile to clash with Jayne on NXT Level Up

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Ivy Nile battling Jacy Jayne in a heated main event clash, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo tangling with Kale Dixon, and Tavion Heights engaging Luca Crusifino in a slugfest.

Still undefeated on NXT Level Up, The Pitbull of Diamond Mine puts her unblemished record on the line against Jayne, who was recently defeated by her former best friend Gigi Dolin in a jaw-dropping Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

Can the coldblooded Jayne finally deal Nile her first loss, or will she be the latest Superstar to feel the agony of Nile’s Dragon Sleeper?

Having won seven straight bouts on WWE’s newest brand, The Underboss of the Family continues his quest to “find the rat” for his boss Tony D’Angelo, though he’ll need to be focused when he’s opposed by Dixon.

Already one of the most despised Superstars in the NXT Arena, Dixon recently claimed his first career win against Quincy Elliott and figures to stoop to any low to gain the upper hand.

And speaking of Superstars that are loathed by the NXT Arena, Crusifino is looking for his third consecutive win against Heights, a newcomer with an impressive amateur background.

Check out an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!