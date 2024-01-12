Matches Announced For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced a few matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Joe Gacy vs. Javier Bernal

* Joe Coffey vs. Tavion Heights

* Amari Miller vs. Jaida Parker

Gacy to clash with Bernal on 100th episode of NXT Level Up

The 100th episode of NXT Level Up promises to be a night of incredible action, featuring Joe Gacy throwing down with Javier Bernal in a hard-hitting main event, Tavion Heights trying to out-grapple the bruising Joe Coffey, and Amari Miller seeking a big win against Jaida Parker.

With the recent dissolution of The Schism, Gacy has been all over the place – literally and figuratively – as the bizarre competitor has popped up from under the ring and even from the trunk of a car.

Gacy is nevertheless an established competitor, and Javier Bernal is hoping to earn what would perhaps be the biggest win of his career.

A former Olympian, Heights will certainly attempt to employ a mat-based attack against the menacing slugger Joe Coffey.

Heights recently scored a clutch win against Luca Crusifino, though Coffey defeated Heights in August during the only previous matchup between the two combatants.

Plus, after missing 11 months with an injury, the resilient Miller impressed in a losing effort against Valentina Feroz last month. She’ll look for her first victory in more than a year when she tangles with Parker, who has showed an eye-opening mean streak since debuting In October.

Don’t miss the historic 100th episode of NXT Level Up, streaming at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!