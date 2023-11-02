wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV
November 1, 2023 | Posted by
ROH has announced some matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez
* The Righteous vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade
* Josh Woods vs. Ethan Page
* Darius Martin vs. Lee Moriarty
