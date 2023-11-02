Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced some matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez

* The Righteous vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade

* Josh Woods vs. Ethan Page

* Darius Martin vs. Lee Moriarty