wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV
ROH has announced a few matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. You can see the announced card below for the show, which airs Thursday on the streaming platform:
* Dark Order vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
* Brandon Cutler vs. Blake Christian
* Kiera Hogan vs. Lady Frost
JOIN DARK ORDER!@EvilUno, @YTAlexReynolds & @SilverNumber1 take on @theDALTONcastle & The Boys @TateTwinBrandon & @TateTwinBrent in trio's action!
Watch Thursday night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/vlWdkvQy1o
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 23, 2023
"All Heart" @_BlakeChristian returns to #ROH as he goes one-on-one with @BranCutler!
Watch Thursday night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/hKvjygCVkE
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 23, 2023
Last week, @HoganKnowsBest3 sent a message to @RealLadyFrost as they go one-on-one THURSDAY NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch Thursday night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/46bdRfbluv
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Push for QT Marshall in AEW, Status Update on Red Velvet
- Backstage Update on Keith Lee Following Rumor & Fan Speculation of Him ‘Walking Out’ of AEW
- Britt Baker on the Blowback to Her Dynamite Match With Taya Valkyrie, Dealing With Online Trolls
- Jake Roberts Recalls Leaving WWE For WCW In 1992, Says He Should Have Never Left