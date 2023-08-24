wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

August 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 8-24-23 Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced a few matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. You can see the announced card below for the show, which airs Thursday on the streaming platform:

* Dark Order vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
* Brandon Cutler vs. Blake Christian
* Kiera Hogan vs. Lady Frost

