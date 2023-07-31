wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Two matches and more have been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following on Great American Bash for Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne
* The Schism interrogates to see if they have a mole
