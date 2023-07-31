wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

July 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

Two matches and more have been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following on Great American Bash for Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne
* The Schism interrogates to see if they have a mole

