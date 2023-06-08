wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up
June 8, 2023
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. The episode streams after Smackdown concludes on FOX. The matches include:
* Dante Chen vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Nathan Frazer vs. Tavion Heights
* Myles Borne vs. Luca Crusifino
