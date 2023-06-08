wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. The episode streams after Smackdown concludes on FOX. The matches include:

* Dante Chen vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Nathan Frazer vs. Tavion Heights
* Myles Borne vs. Luca Crusifino

