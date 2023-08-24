Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock. The lineup includes:

* SCRYPTS vs. Dante Chen

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

* Kiyah Saint vs Kiana James

An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen battling SCRYPTS in a heated slugfest, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger clashing with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont, and Kiyah Saint taking on Kiana James.

The Gatekeeper of NXT will look to live up to his moniker when he collides with the menacing SCRYPTS, who has recently aligned with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

With Nima and Price likely lurking at ringside, can Chen score a monumental victory against SCRYPTS?

The fun-loving duo of Hank and Tank has recently caught fire, having recently defeated Ikemen Jiro and Quincy Elliott as well as Nima and Price.

They’re matched up with Igwe and Dupont, who fell to Edris Enofé and Malik Blade in their only prior match.

A Clemson graduate with an amazing track and field background, Saint receives a daunting challenge in her WWE debut when she battles James, a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.