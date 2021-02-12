Matches Announced For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced a couple of matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company has set the following bouts for tonight’s show:

* Chase Parker & Samir Singh vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Mansoor

* Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese

The full preview reads:

Atlas collides with Nese, Bolly-Rise to battle Mansoor and Adonis on 205 Live

Though they were at each other’s throats for some time, Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz seemingly buried the hatchet last week, but their first outing as “Bolly-Rise” didn’t quite go according to plan. The two duos chose Matt Martel and Sunil Singh to battle the seasoned tandem of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, and The Premier Athlete and Daivari Dinero claimed the win.

This week, an equally difficult challenge is on the horizon, as Chase Parker and Samir Signh will collide with Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Mansoor, the latter of whom is still undefeated in singles and tag team competition on the purple brand.

Mansoor and Adonis were once heated rivals, though they’ve seemingly patched up their differences in recent weeks and even shook hands after their last singles bout.

After coming up short seven days ago, can “Bolly-Rise” claim a win against two of 205 Live’s hottest competitors?

As for Nese and Daivari, not only did they pick up a tag team victory last week, but their evening culminated with a ruthless assault on Jake Atlas and August Grey seconds after Grey edged Atlas in a thrilling main event.

Atlas may have caught the worst of it, as Nese put the exclamation point on the beatdown by hurling his nemesis head-first into the steel ring steps.

Atlas has had a week to stew and think about payback, and after daring Nese to go to the ring without Daivari, what will happen when he finally gets a piece of the former Cruiserweight Champion?

Find out on a must-see edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!