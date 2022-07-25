wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

July 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams at 7 PM ET on Youtube. You can find spoilers here.

* Andrade Family Office (Angelico & Private Party) vs. AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk & Shalonce Royal
* Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
* Kris Statlander vs. Brittany
* Hikaru Shida vs. Robyn Renegade
* Evil Uno & 10 vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake

