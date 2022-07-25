wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams at 7 PM ET on Youtube. You can find spoilers here.
* Andrade Family Office (Angelico & Private Party) vs. AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk & Shalonce Royal
* Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
* Kris Statlander vs. Brittany
* Hikaru Shida vs. Robyn Renegade
* Evil Uno & 10 vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake
Watch a new #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@BranCutler v @TheEmpBruh
–@EvilUno/@Pres10Vance v @AaronSoloAEW /@Mr_Freakbeast
–@Takesoup v @RealJDDrake
–#PrivateParty @IsiahKassidy/@Marq_Quen & @AngelicoAAA v @ARealFoxx/@AdrianAlanis76/@heyliamgray pic.twitter.com/91LeQZ71RB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2022
Check out a brand new #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@callmekrisstat v @sadhooligan
–@shidahikaru v @W18Robin
–@NylaRoseBeast/@MarinaShafir v @Shalonce_Royal/@angelica_risk
–#ToniStorm v @EmiSakura_gtmv pic.twitter.com/ZUmkJsgX8X
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2022
