Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers here.
* Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
* LMK vs. Julia Hart
* JC vs. Leila Grey
* QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, Brett Gosselin & TUG Cooper
* Athena vs. Christina Marie
* The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico & Private Party vs. Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase & Joey Ace
* Cole Karter vs. Serpentico
