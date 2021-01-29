Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network, including a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will face Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark. In men’s cruiserweight action, Jake Atlas will go one-on-one with August Grey.

The members of the 205 Live Universe are in for a treat, as they will witness the first-ever singles collision between Jake Atlas and August Grey.

While splitting his time between 205 Live and NXT, Atlas has gone toe-to-toe with Tommaso Ciampa and picked up eye-opening wins over the likes of Tony Nese and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Grey has also impressed in short order on both brands, teaming with Curt Stallion for a decisive victory against The Bollywood Boyz and taking down Ariya Daivari.

Who will score a pivotal win and perhaps improve their chances for a future NXT Cruiserweight Title Match?

For the second straight week, 205 Live will have the distinction of hosting a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match, as Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart are set for a first-round bout against Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark.

Blackheart and Moon form an intriguing tandem and one that will be teaming together for the first time. Moon has competed on Raw, SmackDown and NXT and is a former NXT Women’s Champion, while Blackheart has racked up wins against Raquel González, Indi Hartwell and Xia Li on the black-and-gold brand.

Shafir and Stark represent another new tandem, and they’ll undoubtedly be looking to turn some heads by scoring what many would consider to be an upset win in the first round of the tournament.

Don’t miss what is certain to be a thrilling edition of The Most Exciting Hour on Television, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!