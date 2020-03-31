Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, which will stream on Youtube at 7 PM ET.

* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

* Matt Sells vs. Sammy Guevara

* Preston Vance vs. Darby Allin

* Faboo Andre vs. Jon Moxley

This will be the Dark debut of Jon Moxley, as well as the first time the AEW World Champion has appeared on the show.