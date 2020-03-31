wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, which will stream on Youtube at 7 PM ET.
* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears
* Matt Sells vs. Sammy Guevara
* Preston Vance vs. Darby Allin
* Faboo Andre vs. Jon Moxley
This will be the Dark debut of Jon Moxley, as well as the first time the AEW World Champion has appeared on the show.
TONIGHT on #AEWDark!@ShawnDean773 vs. @Perfec10n @AllSellsFinal vs. @sammyguevara @vanillavance vs. @DarbyAllin @fabooandre vs. #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/fBSY2TXx4H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 31, 2020
