Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE announced Tyler Breeze will return to 205 Live to take on former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza.

A good-looking contest

At Worlds Collide, Angel Garza lost the coveted NXT Cruiserweight Championship to Jordan Devlin in an exciting Fatal 4-Way Match even though he wasn’t pinned. Despite the loss, Garza is focused on reclaiming the title and hopes to pick up a victory against WWE 205 Live’s newest Superstar, Tyler Breeze.

Since debuting in the Cruiserweight division earlier this month, Prince Pretty has gone undefeated, and a victory against the former champion could help solidify his own case for a title opportunity. The WWE Universe is sure to be on the edge of their seats for the high-stakes contest.

