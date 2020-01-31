wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live
– WWE announced Tyler Breeze will return to 205 Live to take on former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza.
A good-looking contest
At Worlds Collide, Angel Garza lost the coveted NXT Cruiserweight Championship to Jordan Devlin in an exciting Fatal 4-Way Match even though he wasn’t pinned. Despite the loss, Garza is focused on reclaiming the title and hopes to pick up a victory against WWE 205 Live’s newest Superstar, Tyler Breeze.
Since debuting in the Cruiserweight division earlier this month, Prince Pretty has gone undefeated, and a victory against the former champion could help solidify his own case for a title opportunity. The WWE Universe is sure to be on the edge of their seats for the high-stakes contest.
Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.
Also announced for the show is Raul Mendoza vs. Joaquin Wilde and Danny Burch vs. The Brian Kendrick.
