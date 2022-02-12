wrestling / News
Matches Announced For WWE Show In Detroit
February 12, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for their April event in Detroit. PWInsider reports that the following matches were announced locally for the April 11th show in Little Ceasar’s Arena:
* Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
* America Alpha vs. RK-Bro
More Trending Stories
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Reuniting Big E With New Day On WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds