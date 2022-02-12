wrestling / News

Matches Announced For WWE Show In Detroit

February 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced two matches for their April event in Detroit. PWInsider reports that the following matches were announced locally for the April 11th show in Little Ceasar’s Arena:

* Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
* America Alpha vs. RK-Bro

