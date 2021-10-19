wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Halloween Weekend Episode of ROH TV
Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV. On this week’s ROH Week By Week, it was announced that the following matches will take place on the show, which airs the weekend of October 29th through the 31st:
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses and Kaun) vs. PCO, Sledge and Danhausen
* Wildcard Trick or Treat Halloween Four Corner Survival Tag Team Match: Teams to be determined at random
* Rok-C & Quinn McKay vs. Miranda Alize & Max The Impaler
As previously reported, this coming weekend’s show will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme.
On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, The Briscoes invade GCW, Brian Milonas challenges Eric Martin to a Pure Rules match and so much more!
Watch here: https://t.co/WyD3cm0W9b pic.twitter.com/ZtiyOPequd
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 19, 2021
