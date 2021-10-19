Matches Announced For Halloween Weekend Episode of ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV. On this week’s ROH Week By Week, it was announced that the following matches will take place on the show, which airs the weekend of October 29th through the 31st:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses and Kaun) vs. PCO, Sledge and Danhausen

* Wildcard Trick or Treat Halloween Four Corner Survival Tag Team Match: Teams to be determined at random

* Rok-C & Quinn McKay vs. Miranda Alize & Max The Impaler

As previously reported, this coming weekend’s show will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme.