Matches Announced For MLW vs. CMLL Event in Arena Mexico

The latest CMLL Informa revealed that there will be an MLW vs. CMLL event in Arena Mexico on May 2. The lineup includes:

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Matthew Justice (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* MLW World Tag Team Championship: CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) (c) vs. Magnus & Rugido

* Reyna Isis vs. Janai Kai

* Zandokan Jr. & Barboza vs. Ikuro Kown & Donovan Dijak

* Neon vs. Paul London

* Mistico vs. KUSHIDA