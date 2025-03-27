wrestling / News
Matches Announced For MLW vs. CMLL Event in Arena Mexico
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
The latest CMLL Informa revealed that there will be an MLW vs. CMLL event in Arena Mexico on May 2. The lineup includes:
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Matthew Justice (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* MLW World Tag Team Championship: CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) (c) vs. Magnus & Rugido
* Reyna Isis vs. Janai Kai
* Zandokan Jr. & Barboza vs. Ikuro Kown & Donovan Dijak
* Neon vs. Paul London
* Mistico vs. KUSHIDA
