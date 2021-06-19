Matches Announced For Next Two Weeks of AEW Dynamite

AEW set some matches for the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match. On tonight’s show, the company announced that Hangman Page will take on Powerhouse Hobbs on next week’s special Saturday show while the June 30th show will see Miro defend the TNT Championship against Brian Pillman Jr., Sammy Guevara will take on MJF, and Britt Baker will team with Rebel against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

The updated lineups for the next two weeks are:

Saturday Night Dynamite (6/26/21)

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy

* Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Dynamite (6/30/21)

* TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF

* Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero