Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following updated lineup for next Wednesday’s show, which takes place in Las Vegas and is the final Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing:

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe

* Steel Cage Match: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears

Special Referee: MJF

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

* Owen Hart Tournament Foundation Semifinals: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander OR Red Velvet

* Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland

* CM Punk and Hangman Page have a face-to-face confrontation