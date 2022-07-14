wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin vs. Brody King. It was announced on this week’s show that Allin vs. King and Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes are set to take place on next week’s episode.
The update card for the show, which is week two of AEW Fyter Fest, is:
* Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes
The House of Black have Darby Allin in their sights
Tune into TBS NOW, for #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Night 1 pic.twitter.com/dZ5QHstPOA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
