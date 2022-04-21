wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
April 20, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The company has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* Ladder Match for the TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky
* Philly Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler
* Wardlow vs. Lance Archer
* Dante Martin, The Varsity Blondes, Lee Johnson, & Brock Anderson vs. The Undisputed Elite
