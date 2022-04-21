Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The company has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* Ladder Match for the TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky

* Philly Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler

* Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

* Dante Martin, The Varsity Blondes, Lee Johnson, & Brock Anderson vs. The Undisputed Elite