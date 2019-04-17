wrestling

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT 4-25-19

– WWE has set two matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Wednesday that Johnny Gargano will battle Roderick Strong on next week’s episode. In addition, Aliyah and Vanessa Borne challenged Candice LeRae to find a partner and face them in a match.

NXT airs next Wednesday on the WWE Network at 8 PM ET.

