Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT
April 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set two matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Wednesday that Johnny Gargano will battle Roderick Strong on next week’s episode. In addition, Aliyah and Vanessa Borne challenged Candice LeRae to find a partner and face them in a match.
NXT airs next Wednesday on the WWE Network at 8 PM ET.
.@JohnnyGargano wants @roderickstrong next week, and that's exactly what he'll get. You're not gonna want to miss this! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7ypaFHjQ4B
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 18, 2019
.@WWE_Aliyah & @VanessaBorneWWE are feeling generous.
They're giving @CandiceLeRae an opportunity to find a partner and face them next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/UPBqFOOctT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 18, 2019
