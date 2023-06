Four matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Bully Ray & Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Edwards

* oVe vs. Brian Myers & The Good Hands

* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

* The Design vs. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey