Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Several matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling following tonight’s show. On the episode, it was announced that the following matches will take place:

* #1 Contender’s Tournament Finals: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Rascalz vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh
* Keira and Tasha vs. Kylie Ray and Susie
* Joseph P. Ryan vs. Crazzy Steve
* Locker Room Talk with guest Chris Bey

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV.

