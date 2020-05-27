wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 26, 2020 | Posted by
Several matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling following tonight’s show. On the episode, it was announced that the following matches will take place:
* #1 Contender’s Tournament Finals: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Rascalz vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh
* Keira and Tasha vs. Kylie Ray and Susie
* Joseph P. Ryan vs. Crazzy Steve
* Locker Room Talk with guest Chris Bey
Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Waited to Have Wrestlers Simulate ‘Fans’ at TV Tapings, Update on ‘New Normal’ for WWE
- Backstage Notes For This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Last Minute Change on Taping Schedule, Trainees Standing for Most of the Day
- The Undertaker Discusses How Vince McMahon Is Misunderstood, Says He Hopes Nobody Is Waiting For Vince To Die So They Can Take Over
- Rob Van Dam Reveals That He Turned Down Triple H’s Offer To Help Him With Promos & That It May Have Cost Him A Push, How Political WWE Was Backstage