Matches Announced For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion 11-10-22 Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on Pro Wrestling TV:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella
* Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

