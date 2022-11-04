wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on Pro Wrestling TV:
* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella
* Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras
ONLY on #pwtv: https://t.co/zLIp3Pl6JI pic.twitter.com/tUneCO26iZ
— Pro Wrestling TV (@ProWTV) November 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
- Note On Possible Reason Why Bodhi Hayward Was Cut From WWE NXT
- Dana Brooke Again Responds To Seth Rollins Criticism, Addresses If She’s Talked To Rollins Since
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Still ‘Done’ In WWE Roles Following Investigation’s End