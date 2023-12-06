wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr
December 5, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the announced bouts below for the show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino vs. Joe Ocasio
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Immortals vs. The Brothers of Funstruction
* Daisy Kill & Talos will compete
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on First Five Years in AEW, Vince McMahon Stepping Aside, & CM Punk Returning to WWE
- Kevin Nash Jokes About Why CM Punk Checks His Watch
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing
- Kurt Angle Recalls Facing Undertaker At WWE Survivor Series 2000, Their Relationship Then