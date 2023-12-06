wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

December 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr logo, Billy Corgan Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the announced bouts below for the show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino vs. Joe Ocasio
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Immortals vs. The Brothers of Funstruction
* Daisy Kill & Talos will compete

