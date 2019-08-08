wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK, Video of Joe Coffey Following Dave Mastiff Brawl

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. Kassius Ohno will face Ilja Dragunov in the main event, while Flash Morgan Webster will take on Mark Coffey.

The show takes place next Wednesday and airs live on WWE Network.

– WWE shared video of the aftermatch of the main event double count-out brawl on this week’s NXT, with Joe Coffey being taken to the trainer’s room:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joe Coffey, NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading