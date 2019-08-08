WWE News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK, Video of Joe Coffey Following Dave Mastiff Brawl

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. Kassius Ohno will face Ilja Dragunov in the main event, while Flash Morgan Webster will take on Mark Coffey.

The show takes place next Wednesday and airs live on WWE Network.

– WWE shared video of the aftermatch of the main event double count-out brawl on this week’s NXT, with Joe Coffey being taken to the trainer’s room: