wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

November 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 12-5-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two Last Chance Iron Survivor qualifiers and more for next week’s WWE NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* Men’s Iron Survivor Last Chance Qualifier: Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate
* Women’s Iron Survivor Last Chance Qualifier: Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James
* Alpha Academy vs. Meta-Four

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading