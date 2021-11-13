wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
November 12, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple matches for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Sasha Banks will face off with Shotzi after the latter attacked Banks a couple of weeks ago.
In addition, Sheamus will return and according to Ridge Holland, they will be teaming together. Holland told Cesaro that he and Sheamus would end up being a better team than The Bar ever was.
Smackdown airs next Friday and is the final show before Survivor Series on November 21st.
HERE WE GO!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w5oU29atVk
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
.@RidgeWWE says that he and @WWESheamus will be a better team than #TheBar! #SmackDown @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/DJLdLxUBwE
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
