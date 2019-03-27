wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK
March 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company has announced that Joe Coffey will take on Trent Seven on the episode, while Isla Dawn will take on Kay Lee Ray.
The episode airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK…
– @trentseven goes one-on-one with @Joe_Coffey
– @IslaDawn squares off against @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/fSaJwe6aQy
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 27, 2019
