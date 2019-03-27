wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK

March 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 4-3-19

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company has announced that Joe Coffey will take on Trent Seven on the episode, while Isla Dawn will take on Kay Lee Ray.

The episode airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading