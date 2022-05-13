wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 12, 2022 | Posted by
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling after tonight’s episode. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
* IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design
* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid
* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers
* Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace, & Mia Yim
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Lashes Out At Bill DeMott For Calling For Her Removal From WWE Hall of Fame
- Ric Flair On His Chi-Town Rumble Match With Ricky Steamboat, Where Steamboat Ranks Among All-Time Greats
- Tony Khan Confirms Creation of AEW Trios Tag Titles, Bret Hart Not Returning
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again