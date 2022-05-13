Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Four matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling after tonight’s episode. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid

* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers

* Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace, & Mia Yim