Impact News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Diamente Returns

Matches Announced For Next Week's Impact Wrestling, Diamente Returns

June 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas


– Impact has announced three new matches to take place on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Moose will face Eli Drake in a #1 contender match for the Impact World Championship, with the winner facing Austin Aires at Slammiversary. In addition, Brian Cage will face Matt Sydal for the X-Division Championship and Tessa Blanchard will face Kiera Hogan in a No DQ match.

Impact airs next Thursday on Pop TV.

– LAX’s Diamente returned on this week’s episode of Impact. Diamante had been out since last July because of an ACL injury. You can see video of her expressing her suspicions about Eddie Kingston taking over after Konnan disappeared:



