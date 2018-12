– WWE announced several matches for next week’s Christmas Eve episode of Raw, which will be taped in San Jose tonight. You can see the full announced card below for the show:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

* Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Christmas Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* Paul Heyman appears