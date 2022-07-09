wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

July 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 7-15-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, including a Women’s Championship Contender’s match. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
* Madcap Moss vs. Theory

