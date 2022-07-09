wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, including a Women’s Championship Contender’s match. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
* Madcap Moss vs. Theory
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@YaOnlyLivvOnce vs. @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/mLTMIeu3tM
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2022
Mr. #MITB @_Theory1 is in action NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown against @MadcapMoss! pic.twitter.com/7BuoAVUPJC
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2022
